SLINGER — The Overture Center for the Arts, based in Madison, announced that over 500 high school students and staff from across Wisconsin have been named 2023 Jerry Award-winners for their work in musical theater productions during the 2022-2023 school year, including two students and a staff member for the Slinger High School production of “Guys and Dolls”.
According to the release from the Overture Center, Slinger students Grace Banwart and Paige Boden were named Jerry Award-winners, Banwart for Outstanding Supporting Cast Performance and Boden received a Spirit Award. Slinger School District Tech Director Thomas Matasek received a Jerry Award for Outstanding Sound Design.
Banwart, a senior, has been a part of three musicals while at Slinger High School, according to Emily Lofy, who runs the school’s musical theater club.
“She is ending her high school career with a 3.7 GPA and a bright future ahead of her in the arts,” Lofy said.
According to Lofy, Boden is just a freshman, but has had past experience in Slinger High School musicals, as she was a Munchkin in the 2018 production of “The Wizard of Oz,” which was the Slinger Performing Arts Center’s first show after it was constructed.
Matasek has been with the Slinger School District as a member of the tech crew for 15 years, and as the tech director since 2018. During this time, he has been nominated numerous times for Jerry Awards, previously known as Tommy Awards, for his work on the Slinger High School musicals.
The Jerry Awards program began during the 2009-2010 school year to recognize excellence in high school musical theater, according to the release from the Overture Center. Check out upcoming editions of the Daily News for Jerry Award-winners from other Washington County high schools.