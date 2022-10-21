SLINGER — The village of Slinger will remain with Waste Management for garbage and recycling pickup service for the time being, as the company has recently begun improving services after months of inconsistencies and concern.
The Slinger Village Board on Monday considered requesting from new companies to provide refuse pickup service.
A report from Slinger Village Administrator Margaret Wilber states the current vendor, Waste Management, was issued a breach of service notice in December due to service problems and the contract not being fulfilled. While service improved around May, Wilber said it then became inconsistent again, leading to renewed discussion about seeking a new provider.
Wilber said the Village Board decided not to put out the RFP this week, however, after Alexandra Hodoian and Tim Wengren from Waste Management spoke to the Village Board.
“They both appeared and informed the board they have taken more corrective measures,” Wilber said.
She said that Waste Management, according to Hodoian and Wengren, has obtained more employees and assigned additional personnel to Slinger, to ensure pickup service occurs consistently and improves to meet their obligations under the contract.
“(Village Clerk) Tammy Tennies was able to confirm they’ve (village staff) experienced a decrease in calls about service,” Wilber said.
“We have noticed some improvements,” she added.
Wilber noted most of the changes the Waste Management representatives spoke about were recent, in the past few weeks.
She said the Village Board decided to delay a final decision of whether to seek until next month, to see how the changes went and if service became consistent again.
The Village Board on Monday also took up a contract renewal with Lifestar Emergency Services, to provide the village’s 911 ambulance service. Wilber said the Village Board approved the contract without any issues or concerns. The new contract did include a minor change, allowing for the possibility of discussing a change in cost in the future.
The village does not pay for Lifestar’s services under the current contract as the company’s costs are recouped through other funding sources. The new contract included an added section that stated the no-cost agreement could be reconsidered, if the company experiences a demonstrable economic need to change funding.