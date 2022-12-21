SLINGER — The Village Board is looking at options to meet space needs for the Slinger Police Department, as well as the Village Hall and Slinger Community Library.
The Village Board on Monday received a presentation reviewing feasibility and options for the village’s municipal facilities. Village Administrator Margaret Wilber said the board members had some sticker shock at the prices projected for new and renovated facilities; there was general consensus among board members that the village needed to keep moving forward.
The Village Board reviewed two concepts during their meeting this week. The first concept included a new facility being constructed for the Slinger Police Department on a different lot, the library being put in the current building housing the police and Village Hall being moved to the current library building.
In addition to giving the Village Hall and library greater space, the concept also included new construction of about 9,700 square feet that would connect the two buildings with a lobby, meeting room and community space.
Wilber said that concept was the one the Village Board was inclined toward in the presentation. The projected budget for the concept estimated the new police facility would cost between $13.833 million and $15.586 million, and the construction and renovation for the Village Hall and Community Library would be between $15.836 and $17.601 million, if construction occurred in 2024.
The concepts were presented by FGMA Architects, which firm did a space needs analysis for the village.
The second concept was to build a new library at a different location, while redistributing the police station and Village Hall on the current site.
“That was problematic for a couple reasons,” Wilber said, saying that moving the library and police station that way would require all the work and payment be done at once, to keep police service intact.
With a new police buildings, that could be done first, and then the other two departments could be addressed later when the village chose to proceed.
Wilber said the Village Board will discuss facilities again at the January meeting. The village’s financial consultants are expected to attend, to discuss the village’s borrowing capacity, rating for interest rates and other information on how Slinger could borrow for the project and what the impact would be.
Wilber said the project would be funded mostly through borrowing.
“We’ve taken on several big projects recently, so the cash reserves to fund a big project aren’t there right now,” Wilber said.
Wilber said village staff are also looking into other possible concepts for facilities, to be discussed at the next meeting as well.
Other business for the board on Monday included:
■ Reviewing results from bonding that was done last week for the Slinger Sewer Utility. The bonding was for $2.2 million, to fund the sewer utility’s upgrades to sewer infrastructure, in order to support upcoming development along Highway 60.
The village received 4.0669-percent interest, and total costs came in about $169,289 lower than the village had projected.
■ Little Switzerland Ski Hill received a fireworks permit for a display on New Years Eve.
■ Approval of a new ordinance changing some zoning regulations for the village’s B and LM-1 districts. Wilber said the change was required to allow a development that was recently approved, contingent upon the ordinance.
“They (the Plan Commission) had a proposal they like for a business incubator project,” Wilber said.
The proposal included four buildings with 20 units, which would be leased to small businesses and light manufacturing uses.