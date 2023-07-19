SLINGER — The Slinger-Allenton Rotary Club last week gave Village President Scott Stortz last week the Paul Harris Fellow Award.
This award, named after Rotary founder Paul Harris, is given to those who donate, or have donations given in their name, a collective $1,000 to the Rotary. The Rotary Club is an organization dedicated to taking a multifaceted approach toward sustaining and improving things in communities internationally, with missions of promoting integrity and goodwill.
Stortz announced his appreciation for the award over the weekend, stating on social media that it was something he “never expected, nor aspired towards, but could not be more proud to have received.” Stortz also asserted that that his actions in supporting this cause were borne from a deep-seated desire to contribute to the betterment of his community.