WEST BEND — Shalom Wildlife Zoo announced that tiger cubs Khan and Nina passed away Saturday morning after a tragic incident where they fell into a pond in the area that they normally play in.
“It was an unfortunate accident that happened in the morning when Ginger [the cubs’ mother] took her cubs out into the yard to play,” said Shalom Wildlife Zoo owner David Fechter. “The cubs went out on the ice, but it wasn’t ice, it was slush, and they fell in while playing. They went into hypothermic shock and passed away.”
According to Fechter, the other two cubs, King and Charlotte, are with Ginger in the holding area and the three of them are doing well, but mourning their loss.
Currently, the zoo is working on improving the safety in the larger play area so that the cubs are safe the next time they are released into it.
Fechter said that Khan and Nina were free-spirited cubs who always sought adventure, and had played in the pond before. But due to the slush mix covering the pond, the cubs weren’t able to recognize the dangerous, icy water conditions below them as they played on Saturday.
According to Fechter, the community has been amazing with their outpouring of support and condolences over the weekend, with people from all over the world commenting on the Shalom Facebook page or sending their thoughts and prayers to the Fechters through email.
“The community has been following these cubs since August, millions all over the earth,” said Fechter. “People are heartbroken. It’s just an unfortunate thing that happens in life.”