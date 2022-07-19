RICHFIELD — Smiles, cheers, shouts of victory and sometimes defeat filled the playing fields of Heritage Park in Richfield Sunday as Special Olympics Wisconsin held its final district competitions of bocce, T-ball and softball.
Special Olympics was the inspiration of Eunice Kennedy Shriver, sister of President John F. Kennedy. Seeing how unfairly people with intellectual disabilities were treated, she organized the first International Special Olympics Games in 1968, with the belief that lessons experienced by these athletes would translate into competence and success in their personal lives. The organization has become the world’s largest provider of fitness training, education and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
Special Olympics Wisconsin, celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in 19 Olympic-type sports for children ages 8 and over and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage and experience joy while participating in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, Special Olympics athletes and the community. With the theme “The Revolution is Inclusion,” the goal of the organization is to break down barriers and end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. The organization is supported through corporate funding and individual gifts.
“We have 30 paid staff throughout the state,” said SOW Athletic Director Amber Weinfurter. “We rely and are thankful for our volunteers. Our athletes take part in sports yearround. There’s something going on for them at all times.”
Teams that compete against each other are of equal ability to make the competition fair.
This is the first time the competition has been held at Heritage Park. “It’s a new facility and it’s running well,” Weinfurter said. The Richfield Youth Baseball & Softball Association, Rockets Baseball and the Richfield Historical Society volunteered their services to make the event successful.
West Bend Park, Recreation and Forestry Department fielded softball, T-ball and bocce teams. The agency’s Therapeutic Recreation programs are designed for individuals who are cognitively disabled. The Sluggers softball team boasts 11 players, with the oldest 60 and the youngest 25. Coach Mary Fiegel said they’re always looking for new players. The Sluggers won their first game 8 to 7 but lost their second game, 7 to 8. Coaches for the Sluggers are Santo Mortilarro, Jeff Werner, Sharon Wernder and Fiegel. West Bend’s Palinas bocce team, with five team members, lost both their games. The Palinas’ coach is Joan Kienbaum. West Bend’s T-ball team, the Hawks, lost their first game but results weren’t available before deadline for the second game.
Winners of the tournament will go on to the state competition July 29 through July 31 at Carroll University in Waukesha.
For information or to make a donation to Special Olympics Wisconsin, visit www.specialolympicswisconsin.org.