WASHINGTON COUNTY — It is the last week of National Fire Prevention Month, and with it the last Daily News article putting a spotlight on the 13 fire departments across Washington County.
This week, we shine the spotlight on the Germantown, Slinger, Boltonville and Fillmore departments.
Germantown Fire Department
The Germantown Fire Department was founded in 1907 and provides services to the village of Germantown, according to Germantown Fire Chief John Delain. Last year, the department had 2,400 calls for service.
The department is considered a combination department, meaning they have a combination of full-time and volunteer/paid on-call staff, with the majority being full-time (85 members) compared to paid on-call (15 members.)
According to Delain, the department is paramedic certified, and they also have eight staff members who are trained for high angle rescue.
“It someone goes off a cliff, we can repel down the cliff to retrieve them,” said Delain. “Top of the water tour stuff, essentially, anything that is elevated with ropes.”
Like all the departments in Washington County, they have also been busy spreading messages of fire prevention throughout October, and before it.
“We do visits to all of the schools within our jurisdiction to talk about fire safety, and we have an open house at our fire station, that was at the beginning of the month,” said Delain. “And, we have partnered with our police department, in August actually, to combine for public safety in conjunction with their Night Out Against Crime.”
Additionally, the department does smoke alarm installations, fire extinguisher training and participates in Germantown Recreation Department programs like Firefighters are your Friends and Learn not to Burn.
Slinger Fire Department
The Slinger Fire Department was started in 1888, but that wasn’t their original name.
According to Slinger Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Brad Schaefer, it was originally called the Washington Fire Company, and then switched to the the Schleisingerville Fire Department in 1912 before finally being changed to the Slinger Fire Department in 1921 when the municipality changed their name to Slinger, as well.
The department provides services to Slinger and portions of the Town of Polk and Town of West Bend.
While the department has members with all levels of emergency medical service (EMS) experience from emergency medical responder (EMR) to paramedic, the department doesn’t provide ambulance services in their coverage area. Lifestar Emergency Medical Services does, according to Schaefer.
According to Schaefer, the department has five members who are on the county dive team, and three on the hazmat team.
Currently, the department responds to between 180 and 200 calls for service a year, some of which include providing help to Lifestar on calls for EMS service, according to Schaefer.
For National Fire Prevention Month the department has been active at all the schools in their coverage area, at the libraries and they held their open house on October 11. They also participate in Firefighters are your Friend in the Slinger community, do smoke alarm installations and fire extinguisher training throughout the year.
The department, having about 45 staff members who are 100 percent volunteer, is also always looking for people who want to give back to their community.
“We’re always continuing to look for volunteers,” said Schaefer. “So, if you have interest in helping out your community and giving back to your neighbors, it’s a great opportunity to do that.”
Boltonville Fire Department
The Boltonville Fire Department started in 1917, and currently they boast 33 volunteer members who provide fire protection and EMR coverage to half of Farmington, according to Boltonville Fire Chief Dan Mueller.
“We’re 100 percent volunteer, and it takes a lot of effort from all of our members,” said Mueller. “They all do a great job.”
According to Mueller, the department handles an average of 80 calls for service a year.
The staff also features a couple of members of the county hazmat team, and one member of the dive team.
During National Fire Prevention Month the department held their open house and went to Farmington Elementary and one of the local churches to give fire safety presentations, according to Mueller.
He said the department has a town contract that provides the department with funding, but purchases for equipment are a result of their fundraising.
“We make most of our money off of two fundraisers every year,” said Mueller. “Our Boltonville Rain Days and Street Dance basically fund all our new equipment, the town contract basically runs to keep the doors open.”
Fillmore Fire Department
The Fillmore Fire Department began in 1923, according to a write-up accessible through the Town of Farmington website. According to the Washington County Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), the department provides coverage to the half of Farmington that isn’t covered by the Boltonville Fire Department.
According to the website, “the department is very family- oriented with 45 percent of the personnel being 2nd or 3rd generation members.”
The department has members who are trained in either, or both, firefighting and first responder services. According to the website, they are also simul-paged with Newburg Rescue to provide EMR services on rescue calls until emergency medical technicians (EMTs) can arrive on scene.
The department also trains its firefighters for a Rapid Intervention Team (RIT). According to the website, the purpose of the team is to provide rapid rescue to firefighters responding to emergencies.
For National Fire Prevention Month, the department hosts an open house to do demonstrations for the community, as well as display some of their equipment.