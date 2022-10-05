WASHINGTON COUNTY — October is National Fire Prevention Month, National Fire Prevention Week also occurs during the month, and the Washington County Daily News is talking with the 13 fire departments throughout the county to shine a spotlight on them.
The Daily News begins the series today with the Kewaskum Fire Department and Allenton Volunteer Fire Department.
Kewaskum Fire Department
According to the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) map, the Kewaskum Fire Department covers the village and Town of Kewaskum in Washington County, and the Town of Auburn in Fond Du Lac County.
According to Kewaskum Fire Chief Mark Groeschel, the department is comprised of one full-time and three part-time staff members, but with volunteers the number of staff for the department is around 50 people.
The department responded to over 600 calls in 2021, of which 85 were fires and 534 were ambulance calls or medical emergencies, according to Groeschel.
In addition to firefighters, the department has a mix of advanced emergency medical technicians (AEMT), emergency medical technicians (EMT) and first responders (EMR) on staff, and they even have some divers in case they need to do a water rescue or recovery.
“We do have some divers on our team, but I don’t know the last time we had a dive call,” said Groeschel. “It’s probably been a couple years.”
During National Fire Prevention Week the department will be going around to schools on Oct. 11 and 12 to teach kids about fire prevention and safety.
“We usually run through 300 to 350 kids,” said Groeschel. “We reach out to Kewaskum Elementary, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, St. Lucas Lutheran Church and the daycares in town.”
According to Groeschel, what makes the department special is the dedicated
members who show up and “run as many calls as we do for a small municipality.”
Allenton Volunteer Fire Department
The Allenton Volunteer Fire Department was started in 1907, after residents signed an agreement that created it to respond to fires in the area moving forward, according to their website.
Today, the department covers Allenton, portions of Addison, portions of the Town of West Bend and portions of Wayne in Washington County, and portions of Herman in Dodge County, according to the website.
According to volunteer AEMT Emily Schalla, the department is still all volunteer- run, though the officer team receives some compensation for increased responsibility, and boasts 43 active members.
On average, the department receives about 250 calls each year, but, according to Schalla, they have already received 260 so far in 2022.
Allenton also features a mix of AEMTs, EMTS and EMRs, and they have a couple members as well who have been trained for hazmat situations by the county, and a member who is on the county’s dive team.
Next week, the department will be visiting Allenton Elementary for National Fire Prevention Week, and they will have an open house from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Oct. 16, which will include a pancake breakfast and an assortment of activities for families to participate in, according to Schalla.
She said what makes the department special is that there are several sets of multi-generation volunteers, including one trio that is a three-generation set of active volunteers in the department.
“I’m sure there’s a ton of cool facts, but I think something that is unique is we have a lot of multi-generation volunteers in the department,” said Schalla.
The Daily News will talk with more fire departments each week until the end of October.