The Boltonville Fire Department started in 1917, and currently they boast 33 volunteer members who provide fire protection and EMR coverage to half of Farmington, according to Boltonville Fire Chief Dan Mueller.
“We’re 100 percent volunteer, and it takes a lot of effort from all of our members,” said Mueller. “They all do a great job.”
According to Mueller, the department handles an average of 80 calls for service a year.
The staff also features a couple of members of the county hazmat team, and one member of the dive team.
During National Fire Prevention Month the department held their open house and went to Farmington Elementary and one of the local churches to give fire safety presentations, according to Mueller.
He said the department has a town contract that provides the department with funding, but purchases for equipment are a result of their fundraising.
“We make most of our money off of two fundraisers every year,” said Mueller. “Our Boltonville Rain Days and Street Dance basically fund all our new equipment, the town contract basically runs to keep the doors open.”
