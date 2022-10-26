The Fillmore Fire Department began in 1923, according to a write-up accessible through the Town of Farmington website. According to the Washington County Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS), the department provides coverage to the half of Farmington that isn’t covered by the Boltonville Fire Department.
According to the website, “the department is very family- oriented with 45 percent of the personnel being 2nd or 3rd generation members.”
The department has members who are trained in either, or both, firefighting and first responder services. According to the website, they are also simul-paged with Newburg Rescue to provide EMR services on rescue calls until emergency medical technicians (EMTs) can arrive on scene.
The department also trains its firefighters for a Rapid Intervention Team (RIT). According to the website, the purpose of the team is to provide rapid rescue to firefighters responding to emergencies.
For National Fire Prevention Month, the department hosts an open house to do demonstrations for the community, as well as display some of their equipment.
