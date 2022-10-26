The Germantown Fire Department was founded in 1907 and provides services to the village of Germantown, according to Germantown Fire Chief John Delain. Last year, the department had 2,400 calls for service.
The department is considered a combination department, meaning they have a combination of full-time and volunteer/paid on-call staff, with the majority being full-time (85 members) compared to paid on-call (15 members.)
According to Delain, the department is paramedic certified, and they also have eight staff members who are trained for high angle rescue.
“It someone goes off a cliff, we can repel down the cliff to retrieve them,” said Delain. “Top of the water tour stuff, essentially, anything that is elevated with ropes.”
Like all the departments in Washington County, they have also been busy spreading messages of fire prevention throughout October, and before it.
“We do visits to all of the schools within our jurisdiction to talk about fire safety, and we have an open house at our fire station, that was at the beginning of the month,” said Delain. “And, we have partnered with our police department, in August actually, to combine for public safety in conjunction with their Night Out Against Crime.”
Additionally, the department does smoke alarm installations, fire extinguisher training and participates in Germantown Recreation Department programs like Firefighters are your Friends and Learn not to Burn.
