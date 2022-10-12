The Jackson Fire Department turned 130 years old this year, after being established in 1892, according to Jackson Fire Department Chief Aaron Swaney.
The department has 50 staff members, including five full-time staff, six part-time staff and 39 paid on-call staff members.
According to Swaney, the department serves the village and Town of Jackson, as well as a portion of the Town of Polk.
On average the department receives 1,100 calls each year, mainly for emergency services. According to Swaney, the department’s eight emergency responders are all at the paramedic level in training, which is the highest level for emergency responders.
The department also has 11 members who serve on Washington County’s hazmat team.
For National Fire Prevention Week the department has several educational experiences planned throughout their service area.
“We go to all the elementary schools in the area and serve roughly 700 kids. We also do our open house, which is [tonight] from 6 to 8 p.m.,” said Swaney. “Normally, about 1,000 people attend that.”
The department also has classes to prepare community members for other emergencies, such as CPR, first aid and fire extinguisher demonstrations. The department also participates in “Stop the Bleed,” which trains people to “recognize life-threatening bleeding and intervene effectively,” according to stopthebleed.org.
Swaney said there are two things that make the Jackson Fire Department unique in Washington County.
“We got a brand new building, so that’s pretty unique. It’s state-of-the-art, too,” said Swaney. “We’re also one of the few departments that are fully staffed right now.”
The Daily News will talk with more fire departments each week until the end of October. Read more of our coverage here.