The Newburg Fire Department started in 1887.
According to Newburg Fire Chief Mark Chesak, unlike the Jackson Fire Department, Newburg is still comprised of volunteers, with about 35 right now who serve the Newburg and Trenton communities.
“Most [departments] have at least one or two paid on-call type people or permanently full-time,” said Chesak. “But we’re one of the few that are 100 percent volunteer. I’m pretty proud of that.”
According to Chesak, there aren’t any paramedics or advanced emergency medical technicians (AEMTs) on staff, but they do have 11 emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and eight emergency medical responders (EMRs).
He said the volunteers respond to about 350 calls each year, mainly for emergency services. For National Fire Prevention Week the department held an open house on Oct. 8.
“We try to get the kids in here, and we have a smokehouse we bring out, a burn thing that we give the kids to play with and we give out pamphlets for fire prevention,” said Chesak.
According to Chesak, the pamphlets have an area for families to draw an escape map and where to meet in the event of a fire at their residence.
He added that the department also gives out smoke alarms to community members.
“We either come out and install them, or people can take it themselves and install them,” said Chesak.
The Daily News will talk with more fire departments each week until the end of October. Read more of our coverage here.