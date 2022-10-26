The Slinger Fire Department was started in 1888, but that wasn’t their original name.
According to Slinger Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Brad Schaefer, it was originally called the Washington Fire Company, and then switched to the the Schleisingerville Fire Department in 1912 before finally being changed to the Slinger Fire Department in 1921 when the municipality changed their name to Slinger, as well.
The department provides services to Slinger and portions of the Town of Polk and Town of West Bend.
While the department has members with all levels of emergency medical service (EMS) experience from emergency medical responder (EMR) to paramedic, the department doesn’t provide ambulance services in their coverage area. Lifestar Emergency Medical Services does, according to Schaefer.
According to Schaefer, the department has five members who are on the county dive team, and three on the hazmat team.
Currently, the department responds to between 180 and 200 calls for service a year, some of which include providing help to Lifestar on calls for EMS service, according to Schaefer.
For National Fire Prevention Month the department has been active at all the schools in their coverage area, at the libraries and they held their open house on October 11. They also participate in Firefighters are your Friend in the Slinger community, do smoke alarm installations and fire extinguisher training throughout the year.
The department, having about 45 staff members who are 100 percent volunteer, is also always looking for people who want to give back to their community.
“We’re always continuing to look for volunteers,” said Schaefer. “So, if you have interest in helping out your community and giving back to your neighbors, it’s a great opportunity to do that.”
