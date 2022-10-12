According to West Bend Fire Department Captain Kenny Asselin, the department started in 1918, after three private fire companies, Neptune Engine Company, Hose Company No. 1 and Water Power Fire Company, merged. The department was run by volunteers until the 1970s, at which point the company became a paid oncall service.
Today, the department has 40 full-time members and one part-time member serving West Bend and portions of the Town of Barton and Town of West Bend, Asselin said.
Of the 40 staff members, 36 work in three 12-person teams made up of firefighters and paramedics that work 24-hour shifts and cover emergency calls throughout the week from one of the three strategically placed fire stations in West Bend.
Asselin said staff members also have continuing education each year.
“The training includes the treatment and transfer of traumatic injuries, strokes, heart attacks, and breathing problems,” said Asselin. “Other training includes fire suppression, dive rescue, hazardous materials mitigation, and vehicle extrication.”
The call volume for the department has steadily increased over the years, responding to 4,759 calls for service in 2021, according to Asselin.
“That number is expected to be approximately 5,100 responses in 2022,” said Asselin.
He said the primary responsibility of every firefighter is fire prevention.
“West Bend firefighters spend time at the eight elementary schools in West Bend during Fire Prevention Week, teaching kindergartners through 2nd graders fire safety education,” said Asselin. “Other activities include fire extinguisher training, smoke alarm installations and consults with businesses for evacuation plans.”
Asselin said he and his staff are excited for the challenges that lie ahead.
“The West Bend Fire Department is an exciting organization that continues to meet the challenges of a growing area,” said Asselin. “Be sure to follow the West Bend Fire Department Facebook page and website for news relating to this very dynamic organization.”
