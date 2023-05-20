WEST BEND - Christians and other individuals are familiar with the the chapter of Genesis in the Bible and the verses that describe God taking seven days to make the world. For St. John’s Lutheran Church, they might not have been making Earth, but taking nine days in 1872 to develop St. John’s Lutheran School was certainly no small feat.
“There was a pastor that was called (to the church), his name was Pastor Mayerhoff, and Mayerhoff came here and they brought him in and installed him on August 11,” said St. John’s Lutheran Church Pastor Jeff Hesse. “He was installed that day. Later there was a congregational meeting and they decided to start a school and nine days later they did it.”
However, due to the original church building, which was located at the corner of 6th Avenue and Walnut Street where Carpe Diem Hair Studio currently resides, being too cold in the winter the congregation decided to build a school.
The cornerstones of the schoolhouse would be laid a short while later on October 1, 1872, and the school was finished one month later, Hesse said. The total cost to build the 24-foot-by-36-foot, one-room schoolhouse in 1872 was just $589.77.
Tuition in 1872 set at 30 cents a month for church members and for nonmembers it was 50 cents. Teachers were paid only $150 a year, Hesse said. In the school’s first year it had 62 students to start, and that grew to 68 by the end of the year.
Fast-forward to today and St. John’s Lutheran School has expanded and moved, currently sitting at 809 S. Sixth Ave. in West Bend with a student enrollment of 242 students this year and 265 for next school year.
“What’s interesting is somethings never change,” Hesse said. “You have this balance of trying to meet a budget; you know how many students do you have, what do you need for teachers and all that kind of stuff, and they acted very fast in the beginning and put this all together. It’s pretty cool.”
A lot has happened over the past 151 years, 150 school years, since the first school was built.
“You think about going through the Great Depression, the ups and downs since and the turmoil in society and all of that, to continue this one thing centered on Christ after all these years, it’s just a really cool thing to be a part of,” Hesse said.
For Principal Jim Van Dellen and staff member Laura Benidt, who have only been with the school for a short while, they have seen firsthand plenty of examples of ups and downs while with St. John’s Lutheran School. What sticks out to them, though, is the church and community response in times of need.
“I came during COVID, so 2020 was my first year here,” Van Dellen said.
“Coming out of the shutdown and into the 'what are things going to be like' with wearing masks and everything.”
Van Dellen said one of the first things he did was to email school families to ask if anyone had pop-up canopies they could lend to the school so they could hold classes outside while being protected from the sun.
“By the end of that day I had 20 just donated,” Van Dellen said. “That piece of 'hey, we’re going to rally together' says a lot about this place. It’s special compared to the other three places I have served.”
He added that it wasn’t a slight against his previous places of work, just that the St. John’s church and school community is willing to go above and beyond what he has witnessed before.
“For me, that was super encouraging,” Van Dellen said.
“I’m a parent, but I’m also now a staff member, so I get to see things from both sides, as well,” said Benidt, who works in the office at St. John’s and is the fundraising coordinator for the schools Parent Partnership Organization. “As cliched as it sounds, it really is a family within St. John’s.”
A few years back, the school’s basement was flooded shortly before the start of the school year.
“The lower classrooms flooded, but everybody came together and school still started when it was supposed to start,” Benidt said. “Just as Mr. Van Dellen said, you put out a call for help and sometimes it’s like whoa, we have too much help. It’s just a beautiful feeling.”
Benidt said St. John’s Lutheran School will be holding a community celebration of its 150th year from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in Sonshine Community Park, 809 S. Sixth Ave. in West Bend. The theme of the celebration will be “150 Years of Teaching HIStory.” Everyone is welcome to attend and enjoy the various games, activities and food trucks that will be available during the event.
“There’s (going to be) just a lot of fellowship, hanging out and getting people back together,” Benidt said.
Benidt joked that technically it is the 151st anniversary of the school, but with how crazy everything was during the pandemic it made sense to celebrate the milestone this year.
“It just feels good to be able to share in something, and share it with our community,” Benidt said. “It’s awesome, there is a lot of hype around it and families are excited. I think coming off of COVID, everybody misses that time together.”
“Our mission statement as a church is connecting, caring and sharing in Christ. It’s all about sharing the love and hope that we have in Jesus,” Hesse said. “Along the way we do a really good job of teaching our students to be good students, good citizens and to love one another, and we do this with the forgiveness and hope that we have in Christ. That’s at the heart of everything we do, so what a great opportunity to be able to celebrate that by connecting with our community.”