Staff, first responders honored for saving man’s life at football game

WEST BEND — On Monday night the West Bend School Board and Superintendent Jen Wimmer honored staff members and a West Bend police officer for their efforts to help Tom Wenzlaff, who had a cardiac event during the West Bend East football game on Sept. 23.
“Tom works our East football games, and left the press box for what he thought was going to be a regular evening, the evening of Sept. 23,” Wimmer said. “When he left the press box, he required immediate medical assistance for a catastrophic cardiac event.”
“Last week there should have been a funeral in West Bend, and it should have been for me,” Wenzlaff said, while reading a letter he wrote to the first responders who assisted him. “Had it not been for you, the first responder angels, I would not be alive today.”
Wenzlaff added that every doctor he has talked with since has told him he is alive today because of the action of the first responders and West Bend High School staff members who assisted him that night.
“I want you to know that you are heroes to me, my family, I have a lot of friends, and to all my friends,” Wenzlaff said. “I could not say thank you enough, as all of you saved my life in your respective roles. By saving my life, you gave me a second chance and I’m not going to waste it. I want you to know, I’m not going to waste it.”
‘Immediate medical aid’
When Wenzlaff was stricken, West Bend Police Officer Adam Doleschy, West Bend High School Trainer Kyle Butters and West Bend High School Nurse Jen Schepp responded immediately.
“These three happened to be in the crowd and working along with a lot of other talented people, but they rendered immediate medical aid to Tom and saved his life that evening,” said Wimmer.
She added that it wasn’t just these three individuals who helped in the situation, as several other staff members assisted in clearing space, managing the crowd and clearing a path to get Wenzlaff out of the stands and to a hospital.
“It took a village to save his life that night and we came to that call,” said Wimmer.
According to the West Bend School District update, additional staff members who helped out include West Bend West Athletic Director Erin Felber, District Technology, Library/Media and CTE Director Tim Harder, West Bend East Athletic Director Molly Hengst, West Bend East Assistant Principal Laura Krause-Emerick, West Bend Police Department School Liason Officer Kent Olson, West Bend High School Athletic Trainer Wendy Reitz and West Bend teachers and event supervisors Dave Talma and Melissa Werth. Wimmer also recognized the West Bend Police and Fire departments and their staff for their assistance.
“Just thankful for the efforts of everyone,” said Wimmer. “I know it was important to Tom, his family, his parents, his wife and siblings. We got a lot of people here who are thankful Tom could be here with us this evening, too.”
“I want to thank all you guys,” said Wenzlaff.