WEST BEND – Ice fishing is popular among Wisconsinites this time of year, and while it’s an enjoyable social hobby or sport, there are safety risks if the proper precautions aren’t taken.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, “The DNR does not monitor ice conditions or the thickness of the ice. Local bait shops, fishing clubs and resorts serve winter anglers every day and often have the most upto- date information on how thick the ice is on local lakes and rivers, as well as areas that are especially dangerous.”
There is no such thing as 100% safe ice. The ice’s strength can’t be determined by an individual factor, but by a combination of factors such as its appearance, age, thickness, temperature or whether the ice is covered with snow.
Just last month, 34 people were rescued after being stranded while ice fishing when a large piece of ice broke off a Lake Michigan shore in Scott, Wisconsin near Green Bay.
West Bend Captain of Fire Prevention Kenny Asselin warns people traveling north to stay safe on the ice.
“The ice isn’t different in any portions of the state just because it may be colder,” said Asselin. “You have to be vigilant no matter where you are, whether in West Bend or north of Highway 10.”
The Wisconsin DNR and Asselin provided the following safety tips:
■ Dress warmly in layers
■ Don’t go alone; head out with friends or family; take a cellphone, and make sure someone knows where you are and when you are expected to return
■ Know before you go and don’t travel in areas you are not familiar with
■ Avoid inlets and outlets that may have current that can thin the ice
■ Look for clear ice, which is generally stronger than ice with snow on it or bubbles in it
■ Carry some basic safety gear: ice claws or picks, a cellphone in a waterproof bag or case, a life jacket and a length of rope There are rough guidelines to follow when deciding to go out on the ice. The DNR recommends staying off the ice when it’s two inches thick or less. Four inches minimum is ideal for ice fishing and ice skating. Snowmobiles and ATVs require at least five to six inches of ice. At least eight inches is recommended for cars and small trucks while at least a foot of ice is ideal for full-sized trucks.
The Washington County dive team trains “monthly to improve their skills to save people who are struggling on and under the water,” according to Asselin.
The dive team started on behalf of funds raised by the Mann family after Michael Mann drowned when his snowmobile fell through the ice on Big Cedar Lake in 2003.
If someone happens to fall through the ice, the DNR recommends that they try to remain calm and act quickly. Do not remove any clothing, as it keeps in body heat. Ice picks come in handy as a way to provide traction to pull themselves out. In addition, they should kick their feet to help push themselves up out of the water. Remain flat to spread out body weight across the ice until they are fully out of the water. Standing up may cause more ice to break.
Then, make sure to get somewhere warm and sheltered as soon as possible before hypothermia kicks in.