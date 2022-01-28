WEST BEND — Not only does Jackie Vazquez now hold the world record for the most weight lifted by Turkish get ups in one hour (female), but she raised over $6,000 for the West Bend High Schools Youth Impact Club (YIC) to raise awareness and prevention of suicides.
On Saturday, Vazquez lifted 3,960 kilograms, or about 8,730 pounds, in 60 minutes. She beat the previous record of 3,008 kilograms held by Colleen Conlon of Phoenix, Arizona, in the first 47 minutes.
Vazquez, co-owner of kettlebell gym THE GYM WB, started training three days per week in October to improve her speed and strength. During some sessions, she would perform five Turkish get ups every minute on the minute for a full hour with a lighter weight. The next session, she would switch to a heavy weight and perform one Turkish get up each minute for an hour. She spent the third practice figuring out timing and how much rest she needed.
During her actual attempt, she placed a 24kilogram (53-pound) kettlebell on either side of her. Every 45 seconds, she performed a rep on both sides. She continued this pattern until the 55-minute mark when she finished the world record attempt doing as many as possible before time was up.
“It was a huge sense of accomplishment. I worked hard for it,” she said. Although it was physically challenging, Vazquez said she had fun and was smiling the whole time.
While the Turkish get up is her favorite exercise, Vazquez, who lost her brother to suicide last summer, also sees the movement as symbolic. A Turkish get up begins with the individual on the ground holding a kettlebell above their head with a straight arm and coming to a standing position. She stated that those who struggle with mental illness and addiction may also “have a hard time getting up” and feel that “the world is heavy.”
She also started a GoFundMe campaign, which had raised over $5,700 for YIC by Thursday afternoon. She also collected cash donations the day of the event and partnered with an area yoga studio.
Using the funds, Vazquez aims to aid YIC’s mission. She hopes to help make more youths aware of suicide and prevention, and that there are ways to ask for and get help.
“I couldn’t have done this alone. It takes a tribe,” she said. “There were so many people that impacted this outcome that I’m really grateful for.”
Vazquez is currently in the process of having her attempt authorized by Guinness World Records, which could take several months. In the meantime, Vazquez stated she still is not sick of Turkish get ups and has incorporated them back into her workouts.