HARTFORD — The Hartford Rotary Club and Hartford Union High School held an open house on Thursday for the 2023 VISION Home, 1447 Red Oak Dr., on Thursday.
HUHS staff, students and families, as well as Hartford community members and those who helped on the home build, were in attendance for the VISION Home open house, which is the 24th home that has been completed through the VISION program.
“It’s awesome to see the turnout, it’s been an amazing year to work with the Rotary and to work with the students, and our general contractor A& M Construction. Just to be a part of it has been awesome,” said HUHS teacher Mark Murphy.
The VISION, which stands for Vocational Instruction Supporting Individual Occupation Needs, program is ran through a partnership between the Hartford Rotary Club and HUHS. Murphy supervises the students, who design and construct the home through the program.
The 2023 VISION Home is 1,900 square feet with four bedrooms and three-and-ahalf baths. It has a patio deck that extends from the dining room and above the walk-out basement door, which is adjacent to the kitchen in an open concept plan. The house also has a two-stall garage with bonus attic space.
The VISION Home project began in 1992 to raise funds for scholarships, using proceeds from the sale of the home, while giving students real-life experience in architecture, construction trades, landscaping, marketing and interior design.