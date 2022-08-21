As the summer season winds down, head out to enjoy an event, take a hike or enjoy a picnic before fall sets in.
Here are some ideas for making the most of the season:
Food trucks and beer gardens
At Good Harvest Market in Pewaukee, Food Truck Night will run from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.
“We will have local food trucks, Pina Mexican Eats, Jax’s Wheel Foods & Smoke Ring BBQ, here serving food,” said Megan Mack, marketing manager.
She said customers can also enjoy the market’s beer garden or inside dining areas.
The market hosts a Summer Beer Garden Concert Series every Friday and Saturday during August.
The series features local singers, songwriters and bands, according to Mack, and does not include a cover charge.
“Seating is first-come, first-served and will move to our upper indoor lounge if there is bad weather,” she said.
Classic cars
For car enthusiasts, West Bend, Wheels on Main will be held downtown on Sunday, Sept. 4.
The event will feature over 400 cars, according to Wendy Schneider, events coordinator for Downtown West Bend.
She said Wheels on Main also includes food, music and activities. Last year’s event drew around 8,000 people.
“It’s just a fun day to get out. Come downtown and enjoy it,” Schneider said.
Book clubs, concerts and chalk art
Area libraries will continue programming for all ages as well.
■ MOWA Chalk Fest Children ages 3 to 11 are invited to help Museum of Wisconsin Art Chalk Fest artist Kaylee Goodman create a chalk obstacle course at Patrons Park in West Bend from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the West Bend Community Memorial Library.
“We need help from children to help her color book characters with chalet and interact with the obstacle course,” said the library website.
■ Music on the Mill The Jack Russell Memorial Library in Hartford continues its Music on the Mill series with a concert by the Kevin Prater Band from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
The event is free for all ages and attendees are invited to bring a lawn chair for the outdoor concert, located on the east side of the building, according to the library website.
■ ‘Soul of an Octopus’ Adults can take part in an adult book discussion of “The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration Into the Wonder of Consciousness” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the Carnegie Room at the Waukesha Public Library, according to the library event page.
Picnics and hiking
Those looking to enjoy more time outside can find a variety of hiking and picnicking options at area parks.
The Kettle Moraine State Forest - Pike Lake Unit has picnic tables and grills available throughout the picnic area as well as two shelters that can be reserved for group activities, according to the website.
There are nine different hiking trails at the Pike Lake Unit, and summer is “a great time to view wildflowers while hiking the forest trails,” the park website said.
And the Waukesha County Park System offers over 35 miles of paved recreational trails, including the Bugline Trail, Lake Country Trail, New Berlin Trail and Minooka Park Mountain Bike Trails, according to the county website.