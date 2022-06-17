WEST BEND — The Common Council will take up support for a grant next week that would use state funding to study pedestrian, bicycle and scooter access and safety throughout the city.
The council will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m., after the city committee meetings. On the agenda for action is a resolution to support a grant application from the city to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Supplemental Transportation Alternatives Program.
According to city information in the meeting’s information packet, the grant is to fund a safety study for pedestrians, bicycles and electric scooters in the city, to evaluate access for those methods of travel through the city and high-traffic areas.
“Together, our respective departments request your consideration for helping to fund a citywide Safety Study for Pedestrians, Bicycles and Electric Scooters to examine crossings of state highways, main arterial roads, our historic downtown, and other high-traffic volume roads,” wrote City Engineer Max Maréchal and West Bend Police Chief Tim Dehring in a joint letter to the Common Council.
“There are areas in the city that lack connectivity but could be interconnected through future improvement projects as identified in this study. In addition, this study will facilitate economic development by increasing bicycle, pedestrian, and electric scooter traffic throughout the city of West Bend — particularly in the historic downtown district, Dehring and Maréchal continued.
They said the study would help to prioritize projects for improving safety and connectivity for alternate transportation methods like scooters and bicycles.
According to information in the packet, the full study is expected to cost not more than $250,000; if the state awards the grant, the TAP funding would cover up to 80 percent of that, with West Bend footing the other 20 percent.
The council’s action Monday, if they approve it, would support the grant application and commit the city to budgeting for its share of costs in 2023.
Also on Monday, the council will consider an ordinance related to electric scooters. A report from City Administrator Jay Shambeau says the company Bird Rides has approached the city about bringing electric scooters to the public community in West Bend — as has been done in Menomonee Falls, Sheboygan, Wauwatosa and a number of other municipalities in southeast Wisconsin — and the draft ordinance to be presented Monday would address such a situation.
The council will also be asked to act on changing the city’s District 5 polling place from the Fred A Schaefer VFW Post, 260 Sand Drive, to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and School, 777 S. Indiana Ave., for the August primary and November general elections.