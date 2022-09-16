SLINGER — A 41-year-old Slinger man allegedly shot himself after being pulled over by state troopers on Industrial Drive after leaving his home, as a part of an investigation into a reported sexual assault of a child, at 7 a.m. on Friday.
According to a press release from the Slinger Police Department, investigators from multiple local agencies were preparing to serve a search warrant at the man’s residence in Slinger Friday morning when the suspect left his home and was pulled over by state troopers.
“Troopers approached the vehicle, and the suspect pulled a handgun from his waistband while he remained in the car. One trooper fired their handgun at the suspect, striking his car. It is believed that the trooper's round did not strike the suspect. Preliminary evidence suggests that the suspect then shot himself with his weapon,” according to the release.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Slinger man was under investigation for a reported sexual assault of a minor in Cudahy, according to the release.
“The Cudahy Police Department was investigating a reported sexual assault of a child that occurred in the City of Cudahy,” said Cudahy Police Chief Thomas Peollot, in the release. “The suspect was identified as a 41-year-old male. The Cudahy Police Department coordinated the investigation with FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (CEHTTF), FBI Milwaukee Safe Streets Task Force (MASSTF), Wisconsin DCI, Wisconsin State Patrol, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Slinger Police Department.”
The investigation into the alleged sexual assault and the shooting are ongoing, with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department investigating the shooting and the Cudahy Police Department and the FBI CEHTTF leading the criminal investigation into the assault, according to the release.
“The Slinger Police Department would like to thank all agencies that were involved with this event. We appreciate the support and teamwork,” said the release. “Additionally, [we] would like to personally thank all the businesses on Industrial Drive that were impacted by today’s events. We appreciate your patience and understanding while the Washington County Sheriff’s Department processes the scene. Also, we are incredibly thankful that our partners from the Wisconsin State Patrol and bystanders are safe.”