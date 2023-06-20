WEST BEND — West Bend Police and the Washington County SWAT Team responded to a home on Woodridge Road, off of Paradise Drive, for general threats, on Tuesday.
According to a West Bend police officer on the scene, a West Bend man made “general threats,” which were called into dispatch by a neighbor, Tuesday afternoon.
The West Bend Police Department and Washington County SWAT Team responded to the area and locked down multiple blocks near the Woodridge Road home.
SWAT then made an approach from a staging area on Sylvan Way, across a park, to Woodridge Road where they asked the resident to come out of his home with his hands up numerous times.
Eventually, SWAT used their vehicle to remove the garage door from the garage and continued to ask the resident to exit the home with his hands up.
SWAT members fired into the house, it is unknown at this time what sort of projectiles or less-than-lethals were used.
At the time of this writing, the suspect was still inside his residence with SWAT officers working to apprehend him.
Updates will be provided when they are put out by the West Bend Police Department.