WEST BEND — West Bend Police and the Washington County SWAT Team responded to a home on the 1700 block of Woodridge Road, off of Paradise Drive, for threats made by a 56-year-old West Bend man, on Tuesday.
According to a West Bend police officer on the scene, a West Bend man made "general threats," which were called into dispatch by a neighbor, Tuesday afternoon.
According to a release from the department, the man threatened to harm one of his neighbors with a knife, and threatened to burn down another's home before someone called the police.
The West Bend Police Department and Washington County SWAT Team responded to the area and locked down multiple blocks near the Woodridge Road home.
SWAT then made an approach from a staging area on Sylvan Way, across a park, to Woodridge Road where the tactical team tried to negotiate with the resident, who threatened law enforcement before retreating inside his home, according to the release.
Police then asked the resident to come out of his home with his hands up numerous times.
According to the release, during the hours-long negotiations the resident escalated his behavior and continued to threaten police and SWAT officers who were outside the home.
Eventually, SWAT used a SWAT vehicle to remove the garage door from the man's garage and continued to ask the resident to exit the home with his hands up.
According to the release, after unsuccessful negotiations, SWAT members fired into the house using less-than-lethal and chemical munitions to help apprehend the resident and take him into custody.
"The man was transported by West Bend Fire to the hospital with minor injuries and will be placed into the Washington County Jail on multiple charges once medically cleared," said the release. "The West Bend Police Department appreciates the assistance provided to us by the Washington County Sheriff's Department to safely resolve this incident without any major injuries."