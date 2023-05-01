WEST BEND — The West Bend Police Department is continuing to investigate a “swatting” incident that occurred at an apartment building on the 800 block of Weslyn Court on Saturday.
According to a release, the West Bend Police Department (WBPD) received a phone call at 1:22 p.m. on Saturday from a man claiming to live at the residence who said that he had just killed his parents, was armed with a rifle and waiting for the WBPD to arrive.
Both the WBPD and Washington County Sheriff’s Department established a perimeter around the apartment complex and warned residents to avoid the area and stay indoors, other residents in the area were evacuated as a precautionary measure.
“Officers made contact with all residents and searched the apartment,” said the release. “No injured subjects were located.”
The WBPD then spoke to the 24-year-old resident to determine the circumstances of the call and left the scene, according to a post on the WBPD Facebook page.
The WBPD is continuing to investigate the incident as a swatting case.
Swatting
Swatting is a relatively new “prank” that originated in the online gaming community, and has since spread.
When a person “swats” a victim, they call the local authorities of the victim and report a crime going on at the victim’s residence that leads to a large police response.
The majority of the time, police are able to converse with the victim of the hoax and resolve the situation without incident.
However, in 2017, an online incident between two gamers led to an innocent man being killed by Wichita police in Wichita, Kansas.
According to Associated Press coverage of the incident, two gamers, Shane Gaskill and Casey Viner, got into an argument over a $1.50 bet while playing “Call of Duty” WWII”. Viner threatened to swat Gaskill, to which Gaskill responded with an old address of his and told Viner to give it his best shot.
Viner, an Ohio resident, then convinced Los Angeles resident Tyler Barris to call in a false police report to the address that Gaskill had given Viner.
Barris called the Wichita Police Department on Dec. 28, 2017 saying that he was the resident of Gaskill’s former address and that a shooting and hostage situation was going on at the address.
Police arrived on scene, and when the actual resident, Andrew Finch, opened the front door of his residence to see what was happening, police shot him. Finch died from is injuries at the hospital.
Barris received 20 years in prison, Viner served 15 months in prison and Gaskill was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment in September, 2022 for their roles in the fatal shooting of Finch.
Additionally, several eastern Wisconsin schools became the victims of a swatting hoax last fall.
On Oct. 20, 2022, active school shooter threats were called into police departments ranging from Racine to Green Bay in Wisconsin, and across the nation, leading to law enforcement officers showing up in droves to several local schools, including Port Washington High School.
Multiple other schools in the vicinity of the swatted schools went into “soft lockdowns”, as well.
Fortunately, no one was harmed at any of the schools and all of the reports were false alarms.