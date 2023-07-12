Summer is a time for outdoor activities, and with the season comes the potential for contact with insects that can be harmful.
Sometimes a bug bite or sting is merely a nuisance. At other times, it's a reason to watch for symptoms and maybe even seek treatment.
One of the most common insects to guard against is the mosquito. Use mosquito repellant whenever you might be exposed.
Ask your pharmacist for help selecting the best repellant for you and your family, depending on your needs.
Mosquito bites can be itchy and create raised red welts for a short time. Gently wash the area of any insect bite or sting. A little over-the-counter calamine spray or lotion, or hydrocortisone cream or gel should help ease symptoms of mosquito bites.
Try not touch or scratch mosquito bites. The more they are touched, the more they will itch. This will cause more discomfort and create a risk of infection.
If the skin breaks around a mosquito bite or other bug bite, use an antihistamine to help stem the allergic reaction. Ticks are prevalent in wooded and grassy areas and can be deterred by repellant, in addition to hats, socks, pants and long-sleeved shirts. It's important to prevent tick bites, check for ticks after spending time outdoors, and remove any ticks you see on the skin or under the skin. The earlier an embedded tick is removed, the less chance it has to transmit dangerous bacteria that can lead to disease. To remove a tick, use a tweezers held as close to the skin as possible. Extract the entire tick slowly and gently. Do not dig into the skin, especially if the head stays embedded. Visit an urgent care location for assistance removing an embedded tick head.
If you have a tick bite, alert your primary care team. Your medical team can help you identify concerning symptoms and schedule care if needed. You will want to watch for a target-shaped lesion, rash, fatigue, headache, fever and body aches. You also may suffer a spider bite, but spider bites are rarer than other types of insect bites in our region. A spider bite may cause redness, swelling and sometimes itchiness. Brown recluse spider bites can cause skin lesions and should be treated.
Using a topical hydrocortisone for a spider bite will help relieve symptoms, which should recede within a few days. Stinging insects can also be a concern, although bees and wasps sting only when they sense a potential threat. Stings can cause sharp, brief pain, and also swelling and redness lasting for a few days.
Those who have a significant reaction to bee venom - including wheezing, shortness of breath or even anaphylaxis - should keep an epinephrine auto-injector or EpiPen on hand. Closely monitor reactions to stings and seek medical attention for wheezing or shortness of breath. Always take precautions when spending time outside. Wear protective sunscreen and sunglasses, and stay hydrated.
If you have any questions about staying healthy during the summer, don't hesitate to talk with your primary care team or your pharmacist. For more information about ticks, see 'https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/ti ck'dhs.wisconsin.gov/tick. You can find a downloadable Wisconsin Tick Safety Guide at 'https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/publications/p01434.pdf'dhs.wisconsin. gov/publications/p01434.pdf.
Max Lehmann, DO, is a family medicine physician with ProHealth Medical Group in Brookfield.