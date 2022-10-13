Taking a stand against drugs

HARTFORD — All of Washington County’s law enforcement agencies, the Washington County Health and Human Services Department (WCHSD), Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center (LRCAC), Children’s Wisconsin, Advocate Aurora and FRIENDS, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to strengthen their response to drug-endangered children on Wednesday.
“This MOU, or protocol, is a culmination of two years of work, I call it a labor of love, between multiple systems that work to intervene on behalf of children exposed to drug-endangered environments,” said WCHSD Director Julie Driscoll.
According to the MOU, it provides a formalized way for all participating agencies, law enforcement and otherwise, to cooperate and share information to streamline the investigation and assessment of child abuse and neglect cases that involve drug or alcohol endangered children (DEC), and will ensure their safety.
“This MOU streamlines the partnerships that best identify and respond to children who have been exposed to, or live in, a dangerous environment because of the manufacturing, cultivation, possession, distribution or use of drugs by a parent or caregiver,” said Driscoll.
According to Driscoll, children are three times more likely to be verbally, physically or sexually abused when living in an environment where a parent or caregiver abuses drugs or alcohol, and children are four times more likely to be neglected.
“The primary goal of a DEC coordinated response is to appropriately identify and intervene for child(ren) who have been exposed to or live in dangerous environments ... this response will assist in promoting the health and safety of child(ren) found in dangerous environments,” according to the MOU.
To achieve the goals set out in the MOU, the agencies that signed agree to:
1) Adhere to protocols that define the multidisciplinary approach to the assessment and investigation process without compromising each agency’s independence.
2) Each agency will work within its department mandates, and that the rules and regulations that govern each agency supersede the MOU.
3) LRCAC and Children’s Wisconsin will provide a neutral site for interviews and medical evaluations of children who live in suspected drug-endangered environments.
4) To share information between team members, as allowed by law. The team will also maintain confidentiality of all records and information for cases involving drug-endangered children.
5) To review and amend the MOU, as needed, annually.
According to the MOU, it is intended to address the needs of drug-endangered children though cooperation of law enforcement, child protective services (CPS), prosecutors and health professionals. It does not detail responsibilities of courts, treatment services, continuum of care or site remediation.
According to the MOU, each agency has different responsibilities when dealing with cases involving children living in suspected drug-endangered environments, which are described in the MOU.
“We all have a different role in our pursuit to keep children safe,” said Driscoll. “Our common goal is the safety and protection of children in Washington County.”
“When we work together whether it’s partnerships like this or incidents anywhere across the county, and we see our county and municipalities working together all the time, we’re that much stronger,” said Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann. “It benefits all of our constituents.”