WEST BEND — The Washington County District Attorney’s Office filed 27 felony counts on Thursday against 17-year-old Polk resident Bryan Seban, in relation to his alleged videotaping and photographing of minors over the past year while he was a student at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School during the 2021-22 school year.
Seban, who is no longer a KMLHS student, posted his $10,000 bond on Thursday as well, according to court records.
The 27 felony charges include 12 counts of invading privacy-use of a surveillance device on a victim under 18 years old, two counts of exposing a child to harmful material and 13 counts of possession of child pornography by a person under the age of 18, according to court records.
“These charges stem from Seban allegedly taking photos and videos of juvenile females while they were changing in a bathroom at his residence, without their knowledge or consent, utilizing cellular devices and a peephole,” said a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. “Many of Seban’s high school acquaintances would frequently swim at his house and the victimization would occur while they were changing in or out of swimming attire.”
According to the release, they have identified 12 juvenile victims, who attend various schools.
Investigators from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division are still actively working the case, as they have recently been able to access another device of Seban’s that could result in more victims being identified and more charges filed, according to the release.
“This case is particularly concerning due to a large number of potential victims and the high level of innocence on the victims’ part. A detective has been working diligently fulltime on this case while being supported by other investigators since we became aware of this and we are truly just beginning to get a good understanding of the scope,” said Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis in the release. “We hope that the victims can begin the healing process.”
The investigation into Seban began in late September when the sheriff’s office had been contacted by an acquaintance of his, who reported his potential victimization of juveniles.
According to the release, the sheriff’s office took Seban into custody that same day and executed a search warrant on the Polk residence. Seban cooperated with investigators, including identifying the names and number of victims.
He was then released later that evening pending further investigation, according to the release.
“We, as an agency, would also like to express our gratitude for the courage and strength that the victims, as well as the person who brought this case to authorities, have shown over the past month,” said the release.