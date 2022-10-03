HARTFORD — Terror on Rural Street Haunted House opened their doors for the first time this Halloween season on Friday night, bringing one of the top-rated haunted house attractions, and ghosts, back for their 24th year.
According to their website, Hartford Community Service, a nonprofit group, started Terror on Rural Street Haunted House in 1998 to raise money by scaring people.
“What the organizers didn’t plan on was that their efforts would draw the attention of actual spirits that haunt the old Libby’s Canning Factory that Terror on Rural Street calls home,” said the group’s website. “It wasn’t long after construction started on the new haunted attraction that strange and unusual events started to befall the workers. It is not uncommon to be walking down the halls of the building and hear footsteps following behind you only to turn around and no one be there.”
The best known spirit, according to the website, is that of a little girl who was killed in an accident in the canning factory while it was active.
“She has been seen peeking around corners and heard humming a tune,” said the website. “Some workers have claimed to smell candy when she is nearby.”
Along with spirits walking the halls, Terror on Rural Street features 17 “terrifying rooms” staffed by over 30 actors ready to scare everyone who enters.
The haunted house will run throughout the month of October on Friday and Saturday nights (Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29), and the doors open at 7 p.m., according to the website.
On Oct. 29, there will be a special version of Terror on Rural Street called “blackout.” According to the website, all who go through the haunted house on Oct. 29 will do so with a single glow stick, and all the lights inside will be turned off, meaning you will be walking through the haunted house in “complete and total darkness.”
Tickets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3LRHwOK, or at the box office from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on show nights. Tickets cost $15 for general admission, and $25 for a VIP fast pass.
There will also be concessions available at the haunted house, including food, soda and candy. Beer and mixed drinks will be available for adults, too.
The website warns that the haunted house may not be suitable for children, and pregnant women should consult with their doctor before attending.
Terror on Rural Street is located at 147 North Rural St. in Hartford.
“So if you’re brave of heart come down to Terror on Rural Street Haunted House and see if you can survive the creatures we create and the spirits that remain.”