The ABCs of home improvement

TOWN OF POLK — Looking to make an improvement to your home?
Visit the Washington County Builders Association Home Building and Remodeling Expo, taking place this weekend at Washington County Fair Park, to find the right contractor for your project.
More than 40 local exhibitors will offer their expertise as homeowners make the big decision to remodel, improve or add on to their homes. A mix of vendors will be on hand to show off their skills, from doors and windows to siding, cabinetry, basement projects, roofing and siding and more. Also on hand will be financial institutions to help homeowners find financing for their projects.
Vendors, local and insured, will assist homeowners to understand the ins and outs of what their projects will entail. “If you’re serious about a project, you could spend three hours at the expo,” said WCBA President Jeff Feyrer, owner of JT Feyrer Exteriors. “It all depends on what you’re looking for.”
In addition to the contractors and exhibits, the expo will host gardening expert Melinda Myers, known for her friendly and practical gardening advice. She’ll be at the expo this afternoon, from 1 to 2 p.m. to talk about food gardening success: “Bountiful Gardens for People with Limited Time, Space & Budget.”
Magician Caleb Hyatt, an energetic, skilled family magician, will appear Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. The Barbecue Company will be on hand as well to satisfy browsers’ hunger needs.
Special guest appearances are sponsored by Stortz Custom Homes and JT Feyrer Exteriors LLC. Presenting sponsor is ZUERN Building Projects & Design Center, Gold Sponsor is James Hardie, Silver Sponsor is Carpetland Flooring Center and Bronze Sponsor is Valley Technology LLC.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Washington County Fair Park is located at 3000 Pleasant Valley Road, Town of Polk. CDC guidelines are suggested.
For more information, visit www.wcba-wi-org.