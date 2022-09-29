WEST BEND — The Braising Pan restaurant, 1100 N Main St, has burned down after a fire broke out inside it on Thursday morning.
According to a press release from the West Bend Fire Department, they received a call at 1:14 a.m. about black smoke coming from the restaurant from a cleaner, who was on scene and able to exit the building.
The West Bend Fire Department arrived on the scene in six minutes, according to the release.
According to a post on the West Bend Fire Department Facebook page, the department requested help once they arrived on scene.
According to the release, the Jackson Fire Department was the second department on the scene, and they provided a fire engine and a chief officer.
“West Bend firefighters made an interior attack on the fire in the basement,” said the release. “Conditions rapidly deteriorated and forced firefighters to exit the building and fight the fire from the exterior of the structure.”
The fire was upgraded to a 1st Alarm level for a structure fire, according to the Facebook post, and that is when the Allenton, Fillmore, Grafton, Kewaskum, Newburg and Slinger Fire Departments responded.
The West Bend Department of Public Works arrived on the scene with a backhoe, which was used to tear down the structure so that the fire departments could gain access to areas of the restaurant that were still burning, according to the release.
“There is damage to adjoining units in the building,” said the release. “The restaurant area is a total loss.”
According to the release, the building did not have a sprinkler system.
West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins was on the scene to view the damage, after the fire had been put out.
“It’s just an unfortunate event. This restaurant has definitely been a pivotal part of our community for quite a long time, it was a meeting place for a lot of different organizations, and it’s really just humbling to see our community gather together,” said Jenkins. “It’s been on social media. I was just at Mavens on Main, where they had a donation jar already out. So, it’s just great to see our community band together around Heather and her team, and I’m sure this will continue.”
The fire is still under investigation by the West Bend fire and police departments. If you have any questions call the West Bend Fire Department at 262-335-5054.