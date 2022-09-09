TOWN OF POLK — The Love>hate Project is hosting its second annual Family Fun Fair on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. at Cedar Springs Ranch in the Town of Polk, and all proceeds will benefit The Love>hate Project.
Featuring everything from carnival games, a petting zoo and bounce houses to an appearance from NFL Hall of Fame inductee Leroy Butler, the event is sure to please everyone in the family.
Envisioning a world without violence against women, The Love>hate Project was inspired by founder Buck Blodgett’s daughter, Jessie, who lost her life to violence.
“The origin event of our project, Jessie’s murder by a friend, jolted me out of my lifelong way of being,” said Blodgett. “Suddenly what was and wasn’t important in life became clear. To see up close and personal the total disregard for another person and their life in order to satisfy someone’s selfish desires crystallized for me what the world needs most: love and forgiveness. So a project was borne, Jessie’s legacy, to end violence against women, and to inspire and presence love over hate in the world.”
The Love>hate Project serves the community through powerful, impactful storytelling. Blodgett described the nonprofit as a “message organization” and emphasized the importance of sharing stories, information, and data that can change violent behaviors.
“We are a message organization, out to transform culture one person, one heart, one mind at a time,” said Blodgett.
Currently, the organization offers presentations from Blodgett, who is known as a dynamic speaker, to educate and inspire audiences to choose love over hate. The organization also engages in media advocacy and raises awareness through its poster project, which strategically places posters in the community with resources for those impacted by violence.
The ‘incredible power of forgiveness firsthand’
Blodgett said he hopes to continue inspiring people through Jessie’s story and the project.
“I saw the incredible power of forgiveness firsthand in the days after Jessie’s killing and the trial that followed. I saw that people were blown away by it, impacted deeply by it, touched like they never had been before. I realized that Jessie’s death was not only a horrible tragedy, but also an opportunity, a chance to transform darkness into light, and a platform to bring understanding and awareness to a gaping blind spot in our culture. It occurred to me that if people were so moved by our forgiveness of Jessie’s murderer, then we could use that, we could challenge them, we could model using the bad things that happen to us in life to become better people, more loving, more understanding of others, more peaceful.”
Funds raised by the Family Fun Fair will be used to fund outreach and programming for The Love>hate Project, including media campaigns that have a reach of over 100 million people nationwide.
Those interested in becoming involved with The Love>hate Project are encouraged to attend fundraising events, engage on social media or actively participate in the Poster Project by approaching business owners and hanging awareness posters in local establishments. Blodgett is also available to present for conferences, churches, school groups and workplaces.
“Our mission will never get done by one guy and a project,” said Blodgett. “It’s going to take everyone, all of us, to present love and end violence.”