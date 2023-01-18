HARTFORD — The Hartford Police Department issued a statement Monday in remembrance of former Hartford Police Chief Thomas O. Jones, who died on Jan. 6 at 71.
Jones served in the Hartford Police Department for 33 years.
“He was the ultimate professional. Very organized and very thorough in the job that he did,” said current Hartford Police Chief Scott MacFarlan. “Jones saw something in me as a young officer that I couldn’t quite see myself. I understand it now being in this position. I understand he saw the potential in me and helped foster that potential. That particular trait that he showed is the one thing I do in my job — try to recognize the excellence in others and help foster that excellence, so they can do a good job for the city.”
Jones began working for the Hartford Police Department in March 1973 as a part-time dispatcher and became a sworn police officer in February 1975.
He rose through the ranks of the Police Department and was promoted to sergeant in February 1982. Jones later served as interim chief until his appointment as chief of police in 1992.
Jones was the first police officer in Hartford to complete a certified program in basic police academy training. Jones received an associate degree in supervisor management from Moraine Park Technical College and completed his formal education in 1988 with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice while a sergeant with the Hartford Police Department.
In a post remembering Jones, MacFarlan outlined a long list of his accomplishments.
While working for the Hartford Police Department, Jones developed the Police Chaplain Program and instituted a Police School Liaison Officer. Jones attended DARE graduation at local schools each year.
He also created a First Time Offender program that offers a second chance to juveniles arrested for alcohol violations.
Jones helped establish a municipal court for Washington/ Ozaukee County, and he assigned Hartford’s first investigator to the Washington County Multijurisdictional Drug Unit.
He worked with Washington County to establish a countywide telecommunication system for coordinating law enforcement efforts. He also oversaw the installation of the first in-car video systems and deployed the first laser radar device for the department.
Jones engaged with his community. When illness left a former Hartford police officer with piling medical bills, Jones organized a community fundraiser for the family. Jones was also involved with local scholarship funds and was a regular attendee at Thanksgiving dinners hosted by a local church.
“He gave me my first opportunity at doing what I love, and I’ll always appreciate him for that,” said MacFarlan. “He will be greatly missed.”