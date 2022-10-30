‘They’ll laugh, cry and I think be surprised’

WEST BEND — Standup comic Erica Rhodes will be coming to West Bend to help kick off the holiday season by emceeing the tree lighting ceremony and performing three nights at The Bend Theatre from Nov. 3 through 5 in downtown West Bend.
During her run of shows at The Bend, 125 N. Main St. in West Bend, Rhodes will be joined by musicians Katie Toupin and Eva Mikhailovna for three nights of comedy and music.
“They’re both great friends of mine and supremely talented,” said Rhodes. “I can’t wait to see them and perform with them. You will love them and their music.”
During her portion of the shows, Rhodes said the audience can expect to experience a range of emotions as she covers topics that range from silly to darker in nature.
“They’ll laugh, they’ll cry and I think be surprised,” said Rhodes. “I talk about some dark stuff, but also silly stuff too. They should leave feeling better about their own lives.”
Before Rhodes started a career doing stand-up, she first broke into the entertainment industry on NPR’s “A Prairie Home Companion” at 10 years old. She became a semiregular performer and writer for the program, and eventually started to pursue acting before she started comedy.
“I definitely didn’t think I’d stay in radio my whole life! I just wasn’t sure whether I’d be an actress or a cellist. I was actually a cello major in college,” said Rhodes. “The acting wasn’t really working out and I felt I needed a creative outlet where I could thrive. My manager at the time, Bruce Smith, encouraged me to try it, and helped set me on the right path. It took me a while to get good, but I stuck with it through a few years of bombing and finally got to the other side.”
Now Rhodes has done standup across the U.S. and indeed the globe, from Wilmington (North Carolina) to Portland and including Montreal and Kwajalein, Marshall Islands, where she performed on a military tour.
In addition to performing standup, Rhodes still acts, and has made appearances movies and TV shows, including “Modern Family”, “Veep” and “New Girl”, as well as several comedy shows, including “Bring the Funny”, “Last Call with Carson Daly” and “Howie Mandel Comedy Extravaganza”.
While on “Bring the Funny”, Jeff Foxworthy, who was a judge on the show, said Rhodes was “the best-defined comic voice of the competition.”
“I had no idea what was going to happen, or how challenging a life in comedy really is. Had I known, I doubt I would have started,” said Rhodes. “But I’m glad I did. I thought maybe I would just ‘give it a try’ and see how I liked it. Then I kept trying.”
According to Rhodes, she has been compared to comedian Maria Bamford. She added that she even compared herself to Bamford before anyone else did.
“I don’t actually think I’m as similar style-wise to Maria Bamford, though I get compared to her a lot, and we both do tackle darker subject matter. But I don’t really know who I’d compare myself to,” said Rhodes. “I’d like to believe I’m incomparable!'
Other comics that Rhodes draws inspiration from include Ellen and Woody Allen, in their early days, and Mitch Hedberg, George Carlin, Bill Burr, Gary Gulman, Tom Papa and Doug Stanhope.
To get your first look at Rhodes’ stylings, stop by the West Bend Tree Lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Nov. 3. Toupin will be joining Rhodes in kicking off the holidays with a performance at 6 p.m., and Rhodes will take the stage to emcee the ceremony at 6:30 p.m.
Afterwards you can catch her first show, featuring Toupin and Mikhailovna, at The Bend at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 and 4 and 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 5. Tickets range from $10-38, and can be purchased at The Bend or online at bit.ly/3sxPbc9.