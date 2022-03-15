SLINGER — Four candidates, three incumbents and one newcomer, will face off for three positions on the Slinger School Board in the April 5 spring general election. The three incumbents are Roman Weninger, who has served nine years on the board, Joe Havey, who has served eight and a half years on the board, and Gary Feltz, who has served 26 years on the board. The newcomer in the race is Bill Brewer, who has led a volunteer parenting group that has been looking at the district’s curriculum and library resources.
Roman Weninger
According to Weninger, he is well suited for re-election, because he is familiar with a wide range of areas that pertain to the position.
Stay up-to-date on all the latest Washington County news with a print subscription to the Daily News: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
“I have operated and led a successful company for over 30 years,” said Weninger. “I am very familiar with human resource, policy, health insurance, finance, employing personnel and helping people achieve their goals.”
Weninger added that he wants to continue to employ the best workforce to lead Slinger students so that they are prepared for college or to enter the workforce when they graduate high school.
“I will continue to contribute to the great success Slinger Schools have achieved while being ranked in the top 10. percent in the state for achievement, and the lowest 1 percent in spending,” he said.
Weninger said that while he isn’t on the district’s Policy Committee, he has been instrumental in decision making concerning school safety through his work on the Building and Grounds Committee and Transportation Committee.
Joe Havey
According to Havey, the incumbents in the race are already doing a great job representing the Slinger community, and should all be re-elected.
“We are aggressively managing the budget, proactively working on solutions for the future and ensuring the overall strength and reputation of Slinger as a destination district is maintained,” he said.
Havey said his first action, if reelected, “would be to work on the budget and planning for the district.” He added that as treasurer he will be meeting with the district’s business manager in April and May to go over the ESSER III funding plan that is currently being reviewed by the state, and to see how it impacts Slinger’s short and long-term budget needs.
According to Havey, there are two policies he is most proud of that benefit the students. The first is Policy 423, which ensures that the board controls the flow of outof- district students trying to get into Slinger through school choice. The second is Policy 361.1, “Selection of Materials.” This policy allows parents to contact teachers when they have questions about the curriculum. If the answers are not sufficient to parents, they can bring concerns to the principal, then the school board. Havey added that no such problems have been raised to the board yet.
Gary Feltz
“Having attended the US Coast Guard Academy taught me two very important skills, leadership and discipline,” said Feltz. “I know how to work and collaborate with my fellow board members while still being able to stand my ground when I feel my opinions don’t align with theirs.”
He added that through collaboration with his fellow board members they have been able to move mountains, “as evidenced by how we worked through the past two years of COVID.”
“In the end, we’re all working together to keep the Slinger standard,” said Feltz According to Feltz, his first action, if re-elected, would be the same as every term he has served, which is “to continue to work for the residents of the district and listen to their needs and concerns.”
Feltz said the policy he is most proud of was increasing the emphasis on Slinger’s Tech Ed Department. According to Feltz, going to a tech school should have the same sense of accomplishment as getting into college.
“Today we have the best [Tech Ed Department,] if not in the state, for sure in Washington County,” said Feltz.
Bill Brewer
According to Brewer, he has proven for years that he places a premium on partnership with parents when it comes to their children.
“Whether at Gridiron or church ministry, I’ve worked with other leaders to preserve and promote an environment that protects and grows the individual,” said Brewer.
He added that for the board to build on its past success, they need to prioritize parent input more.
Brewer said that if he wins a seat on the board, he has several goals to accomplish in the first 60 days of his term. He wants to establish regular listening sessions with residents, staff, administration and students. He also wants to establish two committees. One would be a curriculum subcommittee that involves parents, board members, staff and possibly students to evaluate curriculum for inappropriate materials. The other would be a working group to identify obstacles to advanced lesson plan transparency, and to find solutions for it.
“We need a fundamental shift in the board’s definition of leadership, and I am up for that task,” said Brewer.
According to Brewer, if elected he would approve a policy which he has already submitted to the school board as a parent. The policy would prohibit race and sex stereotyping in the district.
The Slinger School Board candidates will be on the ballot in Slinger, Addison, the Town of Hartford, the Town of Polk, the Town of West Bend, Jackson, Richfield and one ward in the Hartford, according to Washington County Clerk Ashley Reichert.