JACKSON — The Jackson Police Department announced that they apprehended three suspects on Thursday who they believe to have committed an armed home robbery invasion in Jackson on July 29.
On Thursday, Jackson Police officers, with assistance from the Milwaukee Police Department Tactical Enforcement Unit and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant in Milwaukee on the 5300 block of West Galena Street in relation to their investigation into the armed home invasion, according to a post on the Jackson Police Department’s Facebook page.
During the search, a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 29-year-old Milwaukee man were taken into custody. According to the post, a 20-year-old woman was also taken into custody from another location.
The investigation resulted from an armed home invasion around midnight on July 29.
According to the post, Jackson officers responded to a report of a home invasion at 12:30 a.m. at Stonewall Drive in Jackson.
It was reported that four suspects entered a residence on Stonewall Drive and battered two victims. According to the post, the victims were then held at gunpoint, and one was taken to make an ATM withdrawal, while items were stolen from the residence.
According to the post there was also “considerable property damage,” and two of the residents were injured.
The Jackson Police Department believes this to be an isolated incident.
“One of the residents that was victimized was involved in an illegal transaction with the suspects,” according to the Jackson Police Department’s post.
Three of the suspects are currently in custody and charges for armed robbery, criminal damage to property, substantial battery and felons in possession of a firearm have been referred to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, according to the post.
According to Jackson Police Chief Ryan Vossekuil, the department is still investigating the case and looking for information about the identity of the fourth suspect. If you have any pertinent information, you can call the Jackson Police Department at 262-677-4949.