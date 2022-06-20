HARTFORD — Tim Michels, a Republican candidate for governor, will be the featured speaker at the Thursday meeting for Common Sense Citizens of Washington County.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. and will take place at Mueller’s Linden Inn located at 4919 Hwy. 144 in Hartford, according to a post on Common Sense Citizens of Washington County’s Facebook page.
According to the post, Wisconsin U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, rescheduled his meeting with Common Sense Citizens of Washington County to August.