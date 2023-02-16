WEST BEND — The West Bend School District (WBSD) announced that construction of the Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge Counties’ tiny house by the Advanced Construction class, comprised of West Bend East, West Bend West and Kewaskum High School students, is moving along swiftly.
According to a post on the WBSD Facebook page, the students have installed the windows and siding and have now moved on to the interior of the tiny house.
“At this point in the project, 95 percent on the exterior work has been completed and we are about 70 percent complete on the interior,” said West Bend Advanced Construction teacher Robert Willmas. “We are at the point where things have slowed down quite a bit as we get to the finish/detail work.”
This is the third tiny house that students from the West Bend and Kewaskum high schools have built for Habitat for Humanity. This year there are two Advanced Construction classes working on the tiny house project, due to a yearly increase in the number of students enrolling in the course since its inception in 2020.
“So many great community partnerships have been created through this process. West Bend School District has partnered with Kewaskum School District as well,” said Willmas.
According to Willmas, they take in three to four Kewaskum students each year, and in return Kewaskum brings in three to four students from West Bend for their agricultural program.
The tiny house is built at the Moraine Park Technical College (MPTC) campus in West Bend, 2151 N. Main St., which allows students in MPTC’s electrical program to work on the tiny house, too.
According to Willmas, the 2023 tiny house should be finished by the end of the school year.
“The end is near, but there are a lot of details to come, it’s a constant reminder to slow down and pay attention to the details. The students this year really are doing a great job and I am very proud of what we have done so far,” said Willmas. “The ongoing agreement between myself and the students is if the tiny house is completed before the end of the school year, I will get my ear pierced. It’s looking like a good year to get my ear pierced, which I will happily do so that I do not have to work on the house all summer!”
Habitat for Humanity uses the tiny houses as a fundraiser to raise money for future home building projects, and has done so since they first partnered with the local high schools to do so.
The 2022 tiny house was sold on tinyhouselistings.com for $50,000 to a couple in Maine. According to Habitat for Humanity of Washington & Dodge Counties Director of Development Thecla Harris, the couple uses the tiny house as an Air B& B location, and donates a portion of their profits from each stay to a local foster family.