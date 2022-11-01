WEST BEND — The Downtown Business Improvement District (BID) Board and volunteers on Monday decorated downtown West Bend with Christmas garlands to get ready for the holiday season, and Thursday’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.
The Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place at Old Settler’s Park, 200 N. Main St. in downtown West Bend. It will start at 6 p.m. with a musical performance by Katie Toupin, who will be performing with comedian Erica Rhodes and Eva Mikhailovna at The Bend at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased for between $1038 at bit.ly/3sxPbc9.)
Rhodes will take the mic to emcee the rest of the ceremony, and provide some entertainment, at 6:30 p.m. She will be followed by BID Board President Mike Husar and West Bend Mayor Christophe Jenkins, who will each provide brief remarks before the countdown to lighting the tree begins.
There will also be musical performances from the River City Christmas Brass Band and the West Bend High School Choir. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance for photos during the event, and the Downtown West Bend Association will be providing free hot chocolate.