Tour honoring veterans coming to Hartford in March

HARTFORD — The veteran-honoring 50 States Tour announced this week that the Schauer Arts Center in Hartford will be the official Wisconsin stop of the tour on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:30 p.m.
From January to March, Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann will be traveling the entire country, performing one show in each U.S. state as the performance group Letters from Home, which provides songs and dances themed around honoring U.S. veterans.
“The show is a high-energy evening that incorporates tap dancing, vaudevillian style comedy, singing and audience interaction that centers around veterans while inspiring a message of hope for all generations,” said Dearth. “We hope that audiences will leave with a song in their heart and an experience they’ll never forget.”
The duo Letters from Home was founded in 2010 and features music from the soundtracks of World War II, the Vietnam War and beyond. They have honored U.S. veterans, active military heroes and their families through music.
Inspiration
The show’s idea came from Pat Dearth, Erinn Dearth’s father, a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.
“In 2010, I had asked my dad if he had any ideas for shows that I could potentially put together that would be entertaining and fun,” said Erinn Dearth. “He said ‘You have to do a show for veterans,’ and started getting out all of his old records for us to listen to for song inspirations. I had no idea at the time that this little show would take us across the country and across the world.”
Since its inception, Letters from Home has performed over 900 shows across the country. A documentary on the group produced by “Our State” Television (David Hardy) won an Emmy award in 2015.
Dearth and Beckmann performed in Normandy for the 75th anniversary of DDay. They sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” at sunset on June 6, 2019, on Omaha Beach. Letters From Home then returned to Europe in May 2022 to perform for WWII veterans, touring in The Netherlands and Belgium.
A nationwide tour in the U.S. has long been a dream of Letters from Home founder Erinn Dearth. During the pandemic, however, it became more of a calling than ever.
“The show is high-energy and should make everyone smile,” said Dearth. “But it’s also a message of hope for a country that is a bit divided at the moment.”
Dearth hopes that those who come to see the show will walk away with a song in their hearts and a new perspective on patriotism.
Choosing Hartford
When it came time to decide on a Wisconsin venue for their tour, Letters from Home chose The Schauer Center in Hartford.
“The Schauer Center is an amazing theater with an outstanding staff and a reputation for bringing in great shows,” said Dearth.
Dan Beckmann, the other half of the pair, is also an accomplished professional photographer. He will document the tour in a photo blog and direct a documentary of the 50 States Tour.
One of the tour’s sponsors is Footsteps Researchers, a global team of military researchers who help their clients retrace the footsteps of those who served in WWII. Footsteps Researchers founder Myra Miller will be tour manager. She is very excited to meet veterans across the country and thank them for their service.
“We want to pack the venues with young and old alike to share the fun of the energetic performances of Letters from Home,” said Miller.
To purchase tickets for the March 21 show at the Schauer Arts Center, visit www.LettersFromHomeSingers.com.