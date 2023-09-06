WEST BEND — The Tower Heritage Center, 320 S. 5th Ave., announced that it will be hosting a presentation about cemeteries on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
According to the announcement, special guest presenter Randy Ray will offer tips on using cemeteries for genealogy work, using maps and burial records, and what to do and not to do with headstones. Other topics include how to read plot markers, safety, and obeying cemetery rules.
According to the announcement, Randy Ray is a retired widower. Randy and his late wife started their genealogy journey back in 1973, and he's worked on it ever since. His current family tree has about 9,000 people in it. Ray hosts a genealogy club that meets at the Cedarburg Library twice a month. Randy is also a Milwaukee PAF Users Group committee member in New Berlin. Additionally, Randy volunteers at the Ozaukee County and Port Washington historical societies.
The cost of the event is $5 for members; $8 for non-members. Register at thetowerheritagecenter.org. For more information, contact Justin Agar-Pratt at justina@thetowerheritagecenter.org or call 262-335-4678.