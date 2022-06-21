Town of Polk home a total loss after Friday fire

TOWN OF POLK — A residential fire led to the total loss of a home in the 3400 block of Town Line Road in the Town of Polk on Friday morning.
According to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were alerted by multiple callers to a house fire at 12:16 a.m., and when they arrived at the residence the house was fully engulfed in flames.
The house that caught fire had already sustained damage from an evening fire on June 15. According to the release, it is believed that previous evening’s fire reignited and spread through the house.
By the time emergency responders got to the scene the fire was too intense to go in and look for occupants. But they were able to reach the owners of the residence via cellphone and confirmed that the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire, according to the release.
No injuries have been reported and no other residences were affected by the fire, according to the release. Damage estimates for the house are $700,000.
The Jackson Fire Department responded to the scene, and was assisted by the fire departments from Slinger, Kewaskum, Cedarburg, West Bend, Fillmore, Newburg, Richfield and St. Lawrence, according to the release. Ambulances from the Germantown Fire Department and Lifestar were on the scene, as well.