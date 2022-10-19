The Washington County Highway Department announced today they will be reducing traffic to one lane over the bridge on County Trunk Highway (CTH) H east of US Highway 45 in the Town of Kewaskum tomorrow, Oct. 20. The lane closure will allow crews to seal a new concrete bridge deck.
According to the release, the project should be finished by the afternoon, and two-lane traffic will be restored upon completion.
"Traffic delays should be expected until two‐way traffic is restored. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding as we improve Washington County’s roadways, striving for effective mobility and reliable infrastructure," said the release.
The project schedule is subject to change due to weather conditions.