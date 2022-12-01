WEST BEND — Over 2,000 We Energies customers lost power for a couple hours in the West Bend and Trenton areas on Tuesday night after high winds caused a tree to fall onto We Energies equipment and brought down power lines on Wallace Lake Road.
“The winds caused a tree to fall into our equipment bringing down power lines. Our crews responded quickly and safely and worked to remove the debris from our equipment and then put the power lines back up,” said We Energies spokesperson Amy Jahns. “We understand how frustrating it can be to be without power and we appreciate our customers' patience as we worked to resolve the outage.”
The downed power lines arced together and sent large electrical sparks flying into the air and started a small fire on the road.
According to West Bend Fire Captain Kenny Asselin, the area where the tree fell onto the equipment and brought down the power lines was at the 2500 block of Wallace Lake Road.
“Always assume downed power lines are live,” said Asselin. “Even if a breaker for the power lines trips and shuts off power to the lines for a short period of time, the system will try to reset and the flow of power could resume at any time.”
He added that West Bend firefighters responded to the scene and secured it until We Energies technicians were able to arrive and work on restoring power in the area.