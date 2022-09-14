WEST BEND — Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in West Bend is commemorating its centennial this weekend with fellowship and worship.
A reception will be held at the Museum of Wisconsin Art from 5-9 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday the celebration continues at the church with a Lutheran Church Hymn Sing-a-bration at 9 a.m. and worship at 9:30 a.m. Bishop Paul Erickson of the Greater Milwaukee Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America will be preaching.
There will be several speakers at the Saturday event, including former members of the congregation who are now ordained ministers.
“We’re hoping the liturgy will be shared by all of the Trinity clergy no matter where we are, past and present,” said Cristy Schoob, who is co-pastor of Trinity with her husband David.
The Schoobs knew the former pastor, the late Terry Berg, during his tenure and filled in while he and his wife Karen were on sabbatical. When Berg retired in 2007, the Schoobs became co-pastors at Trinity.
Schoob said the church mission statement — “Sharing the love and promise of God” — is woven into the history of the church and its members’ commitment to outreach in the community.
According to a working history, the congregation was comprised of a small group of men and women who were concerned that their children would leave the faith tradition if the church did not adapt to the needs of those raised speaking the common language of the land.
On September 19, 1922 twelve people signed the congregational charter and Trinity English Lutheran Church was born. Members of Trinity had their first worship service in the building on the corner of Elm Street and North Seventh Avenue in 1926.
To better accommodate their ministries, the church underwent a building expansion in 1956, the addition of an education wing in 1973 and the creation of a gathering room and community outreach center in 2002.
The building has housed LSS Adult Services, Kairos Counseling, programs of the Threshold and now, a YMCA Child Care and 4-year old kindergarten.
Trinity supports and has provided space for other community services like the Gingerbread House, Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (PFLAG), Narcotics Anonymous and many other organizations.
The church is also a supporter of Lutheran World Relief and has a partnership with a Lutheran church in Tanzania.
In 2010 Trinity joined other congregations in the community to help start Family Promise, an organization committed to providing shelter for homeless individuals and families.
“Outreach is what defines us. That includes sharing the gospel,” Schoob said.
Trinity broadcast their worship services through WBKV/1470 AM on Sunday mornings from 1967 to 2018. A contemporary option to worship was added in 1997 that features modern Christian music and liturgies that coordinate with the theme for the day. It has become the most well-attended of Trinity’s current worship services.
Schoob describes the congregation as a progressive group, and its membership was introduced to the idea of women clergy during Pastor Carmala Aderman’s seminary internship from 1984 to 1985.
In 2017 Trinity voted to become the first Reconciling in Christ congregation in Washington County, welcoming LGBTQIA+ Lutherans in all aspects of the life of their church, congregation and community.
“We are willing to try new things to meet the needs of the congregation and the community. That is what has led us,” Schoob said.