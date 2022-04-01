JACKSON — Jackson Village Board incumbent Trustees Brian J. Heckendorf, John Kruepke, Traci Wells and challenger/former Village Trustee Debbie Kurtz face off for three seats in Tuesday’s general election.
The three-leading vote getters will be elected to the board.
Why did you decide to run for the Jackson Village Board?
Heckendorf: I decided to run again for trustee because I enjoy representing the village of Jackson residents. I feel that I bring a professional, unbiased mindset to the Village Board when making even the toughest of decisions.
Kruepke: Many projects are currently taking place in the village of Jackson and I believe I bring knowledge and experience to the board. I enjoy the challenges of local government and believe in making decisions that benefit the village as a whole. Being a resident and a business owner, I feel I have a diverse background to make decisions to benefit all in Jackson.
Kurtz: I am running again because I love my home here and I and countless others are scared to death that in the near future, property taxes are going to become so high, that eventually, it will be financially impossible for a lot of people to afford to live here. Jackson has been my home for more than 23 years.
Wells: I decided to run again because I really enjoy being able to be involved in the community. I have learned so much in the last 2 years. I love being able to listen to the residents, whether it is a concern, praise or an idea.
What are your top priorities?
Heckendorf: My top priority is developing TID #7, which is the land surrounding the Municipal Complex. With home prices rising, I’m hoping we can work together with the county’s Next Generation Housing Initiative to provide homes at a lower price point, allowing more families to be able to call Jackson home. I have always been an advocate for residents to be more involved with their local government. I would like the village to start streaming public meetings, making it easier for residents to stay informed by being able to watch from home.
Kruepke: My top priority is working to ensure a balanced growth in our community. We need a balance of single-family homes, condos, apartments, industrial developments and new businesses. We need living units in our community to attract people that will join the workforce of our local industries. We also need a new grade school to attract new people and to keep people from moving to neighboring communities that have a better physical building.
Kurtz: One of my top priorities would be to review the departments’ budgets to see where we can curve spending, because the less the village spends, the less likely your taxes will rise. I am sure there are a lot of you that would start at the same place as I would, the Municipal Building, known to some as the “Taj Mahal.” Another thing that I would make a priority is to work on a possible facelift for our Main Street.
Wells: A priority that I have is to be fiscally responsible and make decisions in the best interest of the community. I also will continue to support the need for a new Jackson Elementary School. It has been greatly needed for a long time and would be in the best interest of the community.
What is the first thing you are going to do if elected?
Heckendorf: The first thing I will do if re-elected is to dig right back in and keep working on the issues and projects that are happening in the village. This includes continuing to work on a large expansion proposed to the Sysco facility as well as seeing the sale of the old Village Hall/Police Department building to completion.
Kruepke: The first thing I am going to do is work on the development of the 30 acres of land adjoining the new municipal center. This development could be developed into a residential/business park. I think this development will also increase our tax base, which helps keep taxes under control.
Kurtz: The first thing I would do is request the financials in regards to the property tax income received by over 230-plus homes that have been annexed into the village, and compare that to what the past village residents have paid. I have a hard time believing that we are receiving pennies from that and that it does not help keep our taxes at a certain level.
Wells: I will continue to make decisions based on the best interest of the community, including being fiscally responsible and doing everything I can to keep taxes low for the residents.
