WASHINGTON COUNTY — Current District 12 Washington County Supervisor Joseph Gonnering and Tony Thoma are running against each other in District 19 for the County Board in the spring election on April 5.
Gonnering, the incumbent in the race, will be running in District 19 instead of District 12, because of county redistricting.
According to Gonnering, he should be re-elected to the board, because he has a background of local government, knows how it pertains to people in the community and will maintain a fiscally conservative budget.
“I am conservative, very conservative,” said Gonnering. “I will keep taxes low and the budgets within means.”
Likewise, Thoma said that he should be elected, because he is a former business owner who knows how to operate within a budget.
“I feel that my experience will position me to be a strong advocate for all taxpayers in ensuring that our tax dollars are spent prudently,” said Thoma. “Additionally, my experience and work ethic dictate that I will be an active participant on the board.”
Both candidates reiterated their positions on keeping taxes low when asked about policies they would advocate for that will benefit their constituents.
Gonnering added that health choices and infrastructure are policies he will advocate for, too.
“Better roads and keeping the taxes at a workable rate for people,” said Gonnering. “As far as health concerns go, I think we should leave the decision of making our own health decisions with the people themselves. We should be giving them education, but give them the final say.”
According to Thoma, he will use “outside the box” ideas to save resources provided by the Samaritan Health Center.
“I will be a strong financial watchdog on spending, while ensuring that core functions are not compromised,” said Thoma. “I also feel that Washington County may lose one of its best and most important functions, that being the Samaritan Care Services. We are in grave danger of allowing this to be a simple line item that is eliminated without much fanfare. This is wrong.”
According to Gonnering, his first action if re-elected would be to keep doing what he has been doing as a county supervisor.
“I’ll keep questioning items when they come in front of the County Board,” said Gonnering. “Make sure they have all their Ts crossed and Is dotted in order for the County Board to make an informed decision. Not like what’s been happening in the past.”
Thoma said he will work to establish good relationships with his co-workers and constituents, and then “roll up his sleeves and get to work.”
“We have all heard the stories about co-workers and constituents being belittled and berated,” said Thoma. “I will bring back government representation to the people who I serve.”
The Washington County Board District 19 race between Gonnering and Thoma will be on the ballot in the part of Town of Jackson, Town of Trenton and Newburg in the April 5 spring election.
