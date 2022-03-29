HARTFORD — Scott Henke and Joe Dautermann, two previous mayors of Hartford, have registered as write-in candidates for mayor in the spring election on April 5.

Henke, who is currently the Washington County treasurer, was the city’s mayor from 1998 to 2010 and Dautermann was mayor from 2010 to 2016.

Hartford mayor could face conceal carry violation charges WEST BEND — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested the Washington County District …

Both candidates are running on short notice after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office recommended two charges be filed against current Mayor Timothy Michalak for an incident where he allegedly had a concealed firearm drop from his waistband before a Washington County Board meeting at the Sheriff’s Office on March 9. According to the press release from the Sheriff’s Office, Michalak’s concealed carry permit was expired, and it is against state law for any individual to carry a concealed weapon in a public safety building, like a sheriff’s office, even if they have an active carry permit.

“(Michalak) implied to detectives that as an elected official he believed he was exempt from the law and could carry his firearm inside police departments and the sheriff’s office,” according to the release.

“Once the charges came out, I was also in the room when the gun fell, it was more of an embarrassment to the city, to our community and to the 24 mayors that have held the office before him,” said Henke. “The statement that he’s above the law was the thing that really led me to go to City Hall and register as a write-in candidate.”

According to Dautermann, he isn’t running specifically due to the incident involving Michalak. Dautermann is instead running because several members of the community have asked him to do so in response to the incident involving Michalak.

“I have seriously considered their request and I have filed all candidacy papers with the city clerk,” said Dautermann. “I have sat in the mayor’s chair before, and if it’s the people’s will I will graciously accept that responsibility again.”

Both candidates said their previous experience as mayor makes them ideal choices for the office.

According Dautermann, the issues he cares about have not changed since he left office in 2016.

“Public safety, growth, business expansion and a good working relationship with city staff and departments heads,” said Dautermann. “Ultimately, [city staff] are the people who run the ship. If you don’t have a good relationship with the people who do the work, then the machine is broke.”

Henke said that this election is about restoring integrity to the office of mayor in the Hartford, and there is one issue that he believes will help do that.

“I think there is just one, and it’s the issue of transparency of our government,” said Henke. “If you can’t abide the law then I don’t know why you should be in office. My record will stand for itself. I was mayor for 12 years and we doubled in population, we’ve done all kinds of other things. My leadership skills are there.”

Both candidates acknowledged that as write-in candidates they don’t have the best odds of winning the race for mayor in Hartford. Especially with the election for mayor just one week away on April 5. They plan on getting their message out there through social media, word of mouth and door knocking.

“Based on the short time and preparation to mount a campaign it’s premature for me to make and predictions,” said Dautermann. “I’m responding to a request of some people I know well asking me to do this. I’ve accepted the challenge, and we will see on Tuesday.”

“[The odds are] never really good as a write-in, obviously. If these things would have come out earlier there would probably been a lot more time to get things together and move forward,” said Henke. “My name and record stand for itself, and like others, Mayor Dautermann especially who put his name in, we’re all in it for the same reason. It’s because we have Hartford hearts and want to see [Hartford] be all good.”

Henke and Dautermann join Todd Bultman as write-in candidates in the mayoral race. Henke and Dautermann are the only write-in candidates who have officially registered as such with the city.

The Hartford mayoral race will be on the ballot in the April 5 spring election. Michalak is running unopposed on the ballot, but citizens who wish to do so may write in another candidate.

Michalak has not returned calls from the Daily News seeking comment.

