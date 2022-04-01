TOWN OF JACKSON — Two Washington County supervisors are facing off for a single seat as the District 21 supervisor on the County Board. District 13 incumbent Robert H. Hartwig and District 14 incumbent Marcy Bishop will appear on the ballot for Tuesday’s spring election.
Supervisory districts have changed following the adoption of new redistricting maps last year. The County Board previously voted to decrease the number of supervisory districts from 26 to 21.
Why did you decide to run for the District 21 seat?
Hartwig: (Hartwig stated that he feels he has experience watching out for his constituents after being on the board for the past eight years.)
I know what it takes to run a business here in Washington County. I own and operate Cedarburg Creek Pumpkin Farm and I know how to operate within a budget. That’s the same way I will look at the county’s budget always in a conservative fashion to make sure sure that it is best for all the taxpayers. I’m conservative and that will never change while I’m your county supervisor.
Bishop: I have served on the County Board for the past four years and wish to continue representing the people of the new District 21. As a farmer/business owner I know how government can be a help but sometimes an obstacle to our goals. If reelected, I will continue to be a voice for my constituents and the whole county.
What would be your top priority if elected?
Hartwig: Working to spend your tax dollars carefully. There could be some tough times coming ahead and near-record inflation, which will be taking its toll.
You and I are looking at 7.5 percent inflation rates. Rates that we haven’t seen in 40 years. That means the county government, like your household, budget is being impacted in many ways. But I promise to be watching out for you, Washington County taxpayers, to make decisions carefully and wisely while I hold office as your Washington County supervisor.
Maintaining roads and public safety is two of my top concerns. Communicating with all the citizens here in Washington County. I’ll make my decisions on what I feel will be best for everybody, not just 1, 2, 3 or a handful of people, but what is the best for everybody.
Bishop: The Samaritan Home question must be addressed and moved forward. Washington County has a proud history of taking care of her most vulnerable residents. A rebuild of the Samaritan Home campus will ensure the care and safety of these folks so they don’t fall through the cracks. There are many ongoing issues like road maintenance, sheriff’s department, finishing the emergency services tower system, human services, drug court, etc. that we as a board continue to monitor and guide.
What makes you the best person to fill the seat?
Hartwig: I know if I have a person call me about a problem or concern I will always call them back and try to take care of the problem at hand the best way I know how to. I’m always there to help you, the taxpayer, here in Washington County.
I know I will make sure that county services will continue to be efficiently maintained throughout the county.
(I will) ensure: Taxpayer funds are spent conservatively; Residents will be safe not only on the roads, but also at home; Maintain and improve county roads and services; Make sure that an audit takes place to ensure taxpayer money is being spent wisely.
I enjoy working with people and you Washington County residents in my district and everyone that lives here in our great Washington County.
Bishop: During my two terms on the County Board, when residents have reached out with questions I have gotten them answers. When they had concerns on issues before the board I stood up for them. The members of our County Board need to be a broad representation of our citizens. Agriculture is an important industry to our county’s economy. My livelihood comes from farming and I will continue to be a voice for our agricultural community. I’m not afraid to speak up when an issue needs redirection.
For more spring 2022 election coverage, click here.